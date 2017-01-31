Who Has The Real QB Advantage In The Super Bowl?

Tom Brady And Martellus Bennett Had Wildly Different Answers To Questions About Donald Trump

#Super Bowl LI
01.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There may not be two more different people in a single NFL locker room than Tom Brady and Martellus Bennett. Brady is famously tight-lipped and is probably a supporter of Donald Trump (he’s never clarified, but there’s no reason to believe he’s not a fan of the President). Bennett, meanwhile, has never held back an opinion in his life, and as we learned on Monday, he’s not a big Trump guy.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, Bennett was asked whether he’d take the ceremonial trip to the White House of the Patriots win the Super Bowl. Bennett backed up what Jalen Rose said about athletes visiting the White House – they won’t do it because of Trump.

Brady, meanwhile, took a much different approach to a question about Trump. The Patriots’ signal caller was reportedly asked about Trump, but instead of answering, decided to go with an all-time sidestep.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSdonald trumpMARTELLUS BENNETTNFL PLAYOFFSSuper Bowl LITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 15 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP