Tom Brady’s Hilarious Gigantic Coat Got Roasted By The Entire Internet

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
01.22.17 36 mins ago

Listen, it gets cold in the northeastern part of the United States in January. If you want to stay warm, you’re sometimes going to need articles of clothing that makes you look completely ridiculous.

Tom Brady learned that the hard way during the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game matchup with the Steelers. According to Weather.com, it’s in the 40s in Foxboro tonight and it’s windy, so Brady decided that he was going to rock an oversized coat on the sidelines.

It looks very warm, but Brady also looks pretty ridiculous. For this reason, the internet decided to pounce and make a whole bunch of jokes about the Patriots’ signal caller, including some references to Deflategate.

