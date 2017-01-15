Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

Tom Brady Trolled Houston With A Bizarre Cartoon After The Patriots Beat The Texans

#New England Patriots
01.15.17 2 hours ago

Tom Brady wants you to know he put the Houston Texans to sleep on Saturday night.

In addition to posting about Ugg boots hidden throughout Boston, he’s apparently making cartoons to celebrate big wins. Brady posted the cartoon after the Patriots’ 34-16 playoff win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night. His fans then responded with memes of their own in the comments. It was all very cool.

It’s an odd tradition the New England Patriots quarterback seems to have going on his Facebook page. After every win, he posts the illustration paired with a newspaper headline in the “TB Times.” He also tags his sports therapy center in each post, like he’s hanging out there after wins providing art direction to an illustrator on a tight deadline. It’s also only after wins, which means there are two unused illustrations about the Bills and Seahawks on a hard drive somewhere that I’m dying to see.

Also, the illustration itself is kind of lame. There’s an uncanny valley thing happening here, like it’s a robot meant to look like human Tom Brady that got made into a cartoon. I do appreciate the commitment to continuity here though—there’s a “don’t mess with Texas” poster on the back of the baby steer’s door, which is a reference to the illustration Brady posted after New England’s 27-0 win in Week 3. Do remember he was suspended for that game, so the first three illustrations don’t feature Brady at all. It’s all very strange.

For the record, I think this one’s my favorite.

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSHOUSTON TEXANSNew England PatriotsTOM BRADY

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP