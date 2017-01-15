Tom Brady wants you to know he put the Houston Texans to sleep on Saturday night.

In addition to posting about Ugg boots hidden throughout Boston, he’s apparently making cartoons to celebrate big wins. Brady posted the cartoon after the Patriots’ 34-16 playoff win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night. His fans then responded with memes of their own in the comments. It was all very cool.

It’s an odd tradition the New England Patriots quarterback seems to have going on his Facebook page. After every win, he posts the illustration paired with a newspaper headline in the “TB Times.” He also tags his sports therapy center in each post, like he’s hanging out there after wins providing art direction to an illustrator on a tight deadline. It’s also only after wins, which means there are two unused illustrations about the Bills and Seahawks on a hard drive somewhere that I’m dying to see.

Also, the illustration itself is kind of lame. There’s an uncanny valley thing happening here, like it’s a robot meant to look like human Tom Brady that got made into a cartoon. I do appreciate the commitment to continuity here though—there’s a “don’t mess with Texas” poster on the back of the baby steer’s door, which is a reference to the illustration Brady posted after New England’s 27-0 win in Week 3. Do remember he was suspended for that game, so the first three illustrations don’t feature Brady at all. It’s all very strange.

For the record, I think this one’s my favorite.