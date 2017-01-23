Instagram/@tombrady

Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl. Again.

It’s Brady’s seventh trip to the Super Bowl (he’s 4-2 in his previous six trips) and the road through the AFC playoffs felt terrifyingly easy for Brady and the Pats as they rolled through the Texans and Steelers. After the Patriots 36-17 thumping of the Steelers on Sunday to win the AFC Championship, Brady allowed himself to have some fun in the locker room.

Brady snapped a picture with his backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett — both of whom filled in for Brady as he served a four-game suspension to start the season — to post to Instagram and then referenced The Hangover by detailing how his “Wolfpack” came together.

We learned two things from this post. Tom Brady does appear to have a sense of humor and he is a fan of at least the first Hangover movie.

I would love to know what other movies Brady is a fan of, because I like to know strange, mundane details about athletes. He was in one of the Ted movies and Entourage, so we know he’s boys with Pats fan Mark Wahlberg (although, I wonder if he’s loyal enough to pretend to have liked Max Payne), but I need non-Marky Mark movie takes from Tom Brady.

What are his feelings towards the Fast and Furious franchise? What about the new xXx movie? Really, I just want to know his (and everyone else’s) thoughts on Vin Diesel.