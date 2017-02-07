Getty Image

After his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady has the opportunity to ride off into the sunset if he wants to. The 39-year-old now has the most Super Bowl championships of any quarterback ever with five, and earned that fifth ring in incredible fashion with the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Even though this could be the storybook ending to a career that would have been rejected as a sports movie script, Brady isn’t ready to call it quits despite pleas from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, to hang up the cleats.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady told Sirius XM Radio on Monday. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

So, for those hoping Brady would be content with ending his career on the highest of notes — winning his fifth Super Bowl and getting to stick it to Roger Goodell in the same season he had to serve his four-game Deflategate suspension — you’ll have to deal with him for a little while longer. Brady signed an extension last year through the 2019 season and there are reports that the Patriots are looking to extend him again.

#Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they believe his proclamation to play into his 40s. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

Brady wants to be there for “a long time” still to come, and after his performance in the Super Bowl the Patriots have no reason to believe he can’t continue to be great into his 40s.

