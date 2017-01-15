Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

Tom Brady Unleashed This Incredibly Gross Snot Rocket On The Patriots Sideline

#New England Patriots #NFL
01.14.17 1 hour ago

The first half of Saturday’s AFC divisional round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans were rough for Tom Brady. Houston came ready to play, and its defensive front – namely Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus – did a great job getting into the backfield and getting after the Patriots’ signal caller.

As is usually the case during games like this, Brady seemed a bit frustrated on the sidelines. So much so that he forgot his sense of decorum when his nose was a bit clogged and unleashed this hellacious snot rocket before heading into the locker room for halftime.

The more disgusting of the two involved clearing out his left nostril. Someone decided to put that in slow motion. Obviously, if you are grossed out by this sort of thing, you should not watch this, because it’s nasty.

