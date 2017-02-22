Getty Image

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey is still out there, somewhere. Despite the Texas Rangers being on the case and the jersey being recently valued at $500,000, no evidence has turned up as the search continues to find the jersey Brady insists was taken from the locker room following the Patriots record-setting comeback win over the Falcons three weeks ago.

While we may not have any hard evidence, that doesn’t mean Brady isn’t working independently to recover the jersey. On Wednesday, Brady posted a picture of his personal “suspect board,” as he offered up his best guesses for who may ran off with his No. 12.