Tom Brady Is The GOAT

Tom Brady Built An Intricate Suspect Board To Try And Find His Missing Super Bowl Jersey

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
02.22.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey is still out there, somewhere. Despite the Texas Rangers being on the case and the jersey being recently valued at $500,000, no evidence has turned up as the search continues to find the jersey Brady insists was taken from the locker room following the Patriots record-setting comeback win over the Falcons three weeks ago.

While we may not have any hard evidence, that doesn’t mean Brady isn’t working independently to recover the jersey. On Wednesday, Brady posted a picture of his personal “suspect board,” as he offered up his best guesses for who may ran off with his No. 12.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl LITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP