Hear How Tom Brady’s Devastating Pick-Six Was Called All Over The World

The biggest play of Super Bowl LI through one half has been Tom Brady’s interception which Robert Alford returned for a touchdown. It gave Atlanta a 21-0 lead, which was basically a reflection of how dominant the Falcons were during the game’s first 30 minutes. While the Patriots ended up tacking a field goal on to make it onto the scoreboard, the first half was all about the job done by Atlanta, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the pick-6 Fox’s Joe Buck gave a call that was pretty solid. However, he was blown out of the water by some of the international announcers who are on hand to call the biggest NFL game of the year. Announce crews from places like Mexico and Austria gave us a glimpse into what Alford’s play sounded like all around the world.

My personal favorite was Fox Deportes, as their announces completely lost it the second that Alford got his hands on the ball. BBC 1 was fairly subdued, Pulsa4 Austria was awesome, and Televisa Mexico was really good. There were probably some more awesome ones from all over the place, and they were probably great, but it’s hard to top the Fox Deportes one.

