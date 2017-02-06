Hear How Tom Brady’s Devastating Pick-Six Was Called All Over The World

02.05.17 11 mins ago

The biggest play of Super Bowl LI through one half has been Tom Brady’s interception which Robert Alford returned for a touchdown. It gave Atlanta a 21-0 lead, which was basically a reflection of how dominant the Falcons were during the game’s first 30 minutes.

While Fox’s Joe Buck gave a call that was pretty solid, he was blown out of the water by some of the international announcers who are on hand to call the biggest NFL game of the year. My personal favorite was Fox Deportes, as their announces completely lost it the second that Alford got his hands on the ball.

(Via Deadspin)

