Getty Image

The New England Patriots completed the craziest comeback in Super Bowl history and, as a result, the team will be visiting the White House on Wednesday in customary fashion. However, it appears that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will not be in attendance as a result of “personal family matters.”

In the immediate aftermath of the news, the sports world jumped to conclusions regarding Brady’s affiliation with President Donald Trump and his (obvious) incentive to avoid questions about that relationship.

Both Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been tied to Trump in various ways and POTUS has even been parodied on Saturday Night Live as a direct result.