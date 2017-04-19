Tom Brady Has An Interesting Excuse For Skipping The Patriots’ White House Visit

#New England Patriots
04.19.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The New England Patriots completed the craziest comeback in Super Bowl history and, as a result, the team will be visiting the White House on Wednesday in customary fashion. However, it appears that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will not be in attendance as a result of “personal family matters.”

In the immediate aftermath of the news, the sports world jumped to conclusions regarding Brady’s affiliation with President Donald Trump and his (obvious) incentive to avoid questions about that relationship.

Both Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been tied to Trump in various ways and POTUS has even been parodied on Saturday Night Live as a direct result.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSdonald trumpNew England PatriotsSUPER BOWLTOM BRADY

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 day ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP