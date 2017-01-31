Getty Image

Tony Hale admittedly isn’t a sports fan. But that didn’t stop him from recording a spot with Houston’s JJ Watt.

“I hate sports but I love your work,” Hale says to Watt in the third of a series of shorts he filmed for NRG.

Hale, who has seen his star rise with characters that take bits and pieces of his personal neuroses, grew up in Tallahassee, a huge college sports town. He wasn’t keen on sports (even after going to college in Alabama at Samford, and has no rooting interest during the Iron Bowl) and opted instead to go into acting at a young age. His characters, including Buster Bluth from Arrested Development and Gary Walsh from Veep, aren’t exactly All-American athletes.

That said, he was the perfect pick to try and explain what the heck NRG does for a series of commercials leading up to the Super Bowl, including the one with Watt. NRG obviously wants to bring more attention to the brand with the game being held in NRG Stadium in Houston, and they know how absurd it sounds to try and explain who you are to a national audience when you have billions of dollars in revenue.

Hale plays his role, as he often does, perfectly. And in speaking to him, it’s clear a lot of himself goes into his acting, even if it’s tiny fragments through a funhouse mirror at a time. Hale spoke to UPROXX about working with Watt, his favorite scenes, how Veep is navigating its new season in Trump’s America, and the anxiety that’s inside all of us.