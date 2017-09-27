Tony Hawk Was Asked About The FBI/NCAA Basketball Investigation For Some Reason

09.27.17 42 mins ago

Tony Hawk is one of the most celebrated extreme athletes of all time. He’s also a successful businessman who helped turn skateboarding into a popular and profitable sport. But just because you’re wealthy and also involved in sports are you also qualified to speak on important sports issues you’re unfamiliar with.

When faced with such quandaries you have two options. The first is to fake it with all your might, bluffing your way through the stopwatch in your head that’s ticking down the seconds until you’ve successfully wasted everyone’s time. The other, braver, option is to just say you have no idea what to say about that particular issue.

On Wednesday we once again saw this situation play out when Tony Hawk, creator of Birdhouse Skateboards and the Boom Boom HuckJam, was interviewed about the NCAA and the federal probe into corruption in men’s college basketball on CNBC.

Around The Web

TAGSmsnbcTony Hawk

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP