Tony Hawk is one of the most celebrated extreme athletes of all time. He’s also a successful businessman who helped turn skateboarding into a popular and profitable sport. But just because you’re wealthy and also involved in sports are you also qualified to speak on important sports issues you’re unfamiliar with.

When faced with such quandaries you have two options. The first is to fake it with all your might, bluffing your way through the stopwatch in your head that’s ticking down the seconds until you’ve successfully wasted everyone’s time. The other, braver, option is to just say you have no idea what to say about that particular issue.

On Wednesday we once again saw this situation play out when Tony Hawk, creator of Birdhouse Skateboards and the Boom Boom HuckJam, was interviewed about the NCAA and the federal probe into corruption in men’s college basketball on CNBC.