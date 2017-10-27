Tony Romo Doing Color Commentary For A Cat On The Field Was The Best Part Of Thursday Night Football

10.26.17

CBS

Thursday Night Football happened on Thursday night, as it is wont to do, which meant that it was on. But perhaps Matt Moore and the Miami Dolphins were not informed that it, indeed, was occurring. They put on a performance that was very much not on, while the Baltimore Ravens were definitely, well, on.

Not even Joe Flacco getting knocked out of the game by a dirty hit could keep the Dolphins from getting waxed in a game that was over before the half. That meant a lot of dead air and meaningless football for CBS broadcasters Jim Nantz an Tony Romo to fill.

Thankfully, that dead air in a 40-0 drubbing was rescued late by a cat that ran onto the field in the final minutes. Look at that cat run!

