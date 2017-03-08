Tony Romo Is Finally Free From The Cowboys

Getty Image

Tony Romo will finally be released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and Jane Slater.

Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

To echo what @SlaterNFL is reporting on #Cowboys QB Tony Romo: The team has told him he’ll be released tomorrow. Alert: #Broncos & #Texans — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

This news comes as little surprise, considering ever since Dak Prescott emerged as the heir apparent for the Cowboys last season after Romo suffered a broken bone in his back, people have been anticipating Dallas looking to move their one-time star quarterback. The Cowboys, unable to find a trade partner for the 36-year-old Romo, will now simply release him and let him hit the free agent market where there will likely be plenty of teams vying for his services.