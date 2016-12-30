The Cowboys Have Reportedly Decided To Play Tony Romo After All

Getty Image

Above average quarterback Tony Romo, who has not seen the field this year after suffering a back injury in the preseason, is expected to take snaps during the Cowboys’ meaningless game against the Eagles in Week 17, sources told ESPN. Good and consistent rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 13-2 record and is expected to start.

Dallas has home-field advantage secured, so now is the time to get Romo his first real game action since last year’s Thanksgiving game. After all, if he doesn’t get sharp now, how will he be in top form and be able to throw that back-breaking interception when the Cowboys need it most?