The Cowboys Have Reportedly Decided To Play Tony Romo After All

Above average quarterback Tony Romo, who has not seen the field this year after suffering a back injury in the preseason, is expected to take snaps during the Cowboys’ meaningless game against the Eagles in Week 17, sources told ESPN. Good and consistent rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 13-2 record and is expected to start.
Dallas has home-field advantage secured, so now is the time to get Romo his first real game action since last year’s Thanksgiving game. After all, if he doesn’t get sharp now, how will he be in top form and be able to throw that back-breaking interception when the Cowboys need it most?
“It’s never bad to get reps in games, but again, that question is for someone other than me,” [Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott] Linehan said. “You could argue both reasons why you would or wouldn’t, but we’ve got to go play the game. If you spend a bunch of time concerned about things that could happen negatively, you get consumed by that, but I think we do a good job and Coach (Jason) Garrett does a great job of just focusing on getting ready to play and focusing on the right things, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Is Lozo an Eagles or Giants fan? The cunty passive -aggressiveness of this article suggests one of those fan bases. But hey, maybe I’m overgeneralizing.
He might be, but he’s also just a douche. He is trying so very hard to become the new Xmas Ape and he is failing each and every time. It is actually kind of sad. I bet he didn’t dedicate his life to blogging simply to become the ersatz version of Xmas Ape.
I’m sure he’s playing on the old trope “Tony Romo chokes in the clutch”, which totally belies the fact that Romo has had more 4th quarter comebacks than any other qbs in the league since he became a starter. It’s really not his fault that he’s had pretty wretched defenses throughout his career, though it is his fault that he failed to hold onto an overly slick football against Seattle (causing the NFL to change it’s rules regarding “kicking balls” the season after, but I digress).