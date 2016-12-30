Should The Cowboys Go Back To Tony Romo?

The Cowboys Have Reportedly Decided To Play Tony Romo After All

#NFL
12.30.16 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Above average quarterback Tony Romo, who has not seen the field this year after suffering a back injury in the preseason, is expected to take snaps during the Cowboys’ meaningless game against the Eagles in Week 17, sources told ESPN. Good and consistent rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 13-2 record and is expected to start.

Dallas has home-field advantage secured, so now is the time to get Romo his first real game action since last year’s Thanksgiving game. After all, if he doesn’t get sharp now, how will he be in top form and be able to throw that back-breaking interception when the Cowboys need it most?

“It’s never bad to get reps in games, but again, that question is for someone other than me,” [Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott] Linehan said. “You could argue both reasons why you would or wouldn’t, but we’ve got to go play the game. If you spend a bunch of time concerned about things that could happen negatively, you get consumed by that, but I think we do a good job and Coach (Jason) Garrett does a great job of just focusing on getting ready to play and focusing on the right things, and that’s what we’re doing.”

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDak PrescottDALLAS COWBOYSNFLTONY ROMO

