A Tortoise Raced A Hare And Finally Settled An Age-Old Grudge Match

10.06.17 56 mins ago

Twitter

Quick: Who wins in a race between a tortoise and a hare?

You know the story, right? A cocky hare naps and lazes his way through a race with a slow-footed land mammal with a carapace. But the turtle ultimately upsets the hare and earns the accolades it rightly deserves.

The mismatch is a morality tale: slow and steady wins the race. And hubris is never a good idea. But what happens if the tortoise and hare actually get to race one another in a controlled area. Does the tortoise win? Or does the hare’s speed prevail?

Around The Web

TAGShareRACINGtortoise

The RX

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 hour ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP