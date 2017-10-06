A Tortoise Raced A Hare And Finally Settled An Age-Old Grudge Match

Twitter

Quick: Who wins in a race between a tortoise and a hare?

You know the story, right? A cocky hare naps and lazes his way through a race with a slow-footed land mammal with a carapace. But the turtle ultimately upsets the hare and earns the accolades it rightly deserves.

The mismatch is a morality tale: slow and steady wins the race. And hubris is never a good idea. But what happens if the tortoise and hare actually get to race one another in a controlled area. Does the tortoise win? Or does the hare’s speed prevail?