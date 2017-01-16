Twitter Screenshot

Tight end Travis Kelce, who is not Rob Gronkowski, directed his anger outward Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-16 in their divisional round matchup. Was the anger pointed at coach Andy Reid and his inexplicable use of a timeout on the Chiefs’ final drive? Or his defense’s inability to thwart the Steelers between the 20s?

Nope. It was directly at referee Gerry Cheffers for throwing a flag on a successful two-point conversion by the Chiefs that would have tied the game late. Eric Fisher was called for holding James Harrison, the Chiefs failed to convert from the 12-yard line and never got the ball back.

Here’s Kelce going off on Cheffers to reporters at his locker: