The Clippers Have Put Former MSU Assistant Travis Walton On Leave Amid Assault Allegations

#Los Angeles Clippers
01.26.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

On Friday, ESPN published a lengthy investigation of Michigan State conducted by Outside The Lines, and it included several troubling allegations involving a culture of sexual assault and violence. Amid the report were references to former Michigan State basketball player and undergraduate student assistant coach Travis Walton, who was arrested and charged with assault and battery in connection to a 2010 incident in East Lansing.

Following publication of the piece, the Los Angeles Clippers placed Walton, who serves on the team’s G-League staff, on administrative leave.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersMICHIGAN STATETravis Walton

