FS1

The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption was unique. It featured 16 former TUF standouts along with current and former UFC fighters in what turned out to be one of the best MMA tournaments in recent years. It was low key, but it was a good season of TUF, and the finale was… It was slow but fine. It whet our appetite for UFC 213, that’s for sure. In the end, Jesse Taylor redeemed himself and won TUF, and Justin Gaethje made a violent UFC debut.

Here are the full results along with the best highlights.

Main Card

-Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson via TKO (round 2).

This was 100 percent the firefight you expected out of these two. Read the recap here!

-Jesse Taylor def. Dhiego Lima via rear naked choke (round 1).

After nine long years, Taylor redeemed himself. Check out the whole replay here.

-Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose

-Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick

-Brad Tavares def. Elias Theodorou via unanimous decision.