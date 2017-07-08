Jesse Taylor Redeems Himself And Gaethje Wins The Fight Of The Year At The ‘Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale’

07.08.17 12 mins ago

FS1

The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption was unique. It featured 16 former TUF standouts along with current and former UFC fighters in what turned out to be one of the best MMA tournaments in recent years. It was low key, but it was a good season of TUF, and the finale was… It was slow but fine. It whet our appetite for UFC 213, that’s for sure. In the end, Jesse Taylor redeemed himself and won TUF, and Justin Gaethje made a violent UFC debut.

Here are the full results along with the best highlights.

Main Card

-Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson via TKO (round 2).

This was 100 percent the firefight you expected out of these two. Read the recap here!

-Jesse Taylor def. Dhiego Lima via rear naked choke (round 1).

After nine long years, Taylor redeemed himself. Check out the whole replay here.

-Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose

-Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick

-Brad Tavares def. Elias Theodorou via unanimous decision.

Around The Web

TAGSMMATHE ULTIMATE FIGHTERUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP