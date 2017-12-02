The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Results: Nicco Montano Becomes The First Women’s 125 Pound Champ

#MMA #UFC
12.02.17 14 mins ago

It’s been a crazy couple of days leading up to The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale, which is set to crown the first UFC women’s flyweight champion ever. The last episode of the season saw Sijara Eubanks defeat Roxanne Modafferi via decision to earn a spot in the finals against Nicco Montano. But on Thursday night, Eubanks was hospitalized due to a bad weight cut, and Modafferi got promoted up into the main event for a chance at the inaugural title.

In the end, it was Montano that got the win via decision, pulling 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 scores from the judges. It was a hard fought match that saw Modafferi stun Montano on the feet several times, but a combination of muscle in the clinch and top control on the ground earned Montano the majority of the rounds.

The first three rounds between Montano and Modafferi were fairly even. Modafferi’s lurching standup style gave Montano problems, while Montano managed to lock Modaferri up in a triangle on the ground near the end of round two. Montano came out fresher in the fourth, not a surprise considering she’s been training for a five round fight for months. That gave her more power in the clinch and she bullied Modafferi down onto the canvas at the end of the round after getting caught with a big overhand from Modafferi.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMATHE ULTIMATE FIGHTERthe ultimate fighter 26UFC

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 16 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP