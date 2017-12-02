MODAFFERI GETS THE ARMBAR BUT MONTANO ESCAPES!! This fight!!! What a fight!! Wow!! Who goes home the NEW UFC women's flyweight champ? #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/tLi0Rtb7RP — UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2017

It’s been a crazy couple of days leading up to The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale, which is set to crown the first UFC women’s flyweight champion ever. The last episode of the season saw Sijara Eubanks defeat Roxanne Modafferi via decision to earn a spot in the finals against Nicco Montano. But on Thursday night, Eubanks was hospitalized due to a bad weight cut, and Modafferi got promoted up into the main event for a chance at the inaugural title.

In the end, it was Montano that got the win via decision, pulling 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 scores from the judges. It was a hard fought match that saw Modafferi stun Montano on the feet several times, but a combination of muscle in the clinch and top control on the ground earned Montano the majority of the rounds.

The first three rounds between Montano and Modafferi were fairly even. Modafferi’s lurching standup style gave Montano problems, while Montano managed to lock Modaferri up in a triangle on the ground near the end of round two. Montano came out fresher in the fourth, not a surprise considering she’s been training for a five round fight for months. That gave her more power in the clinch and she bullied Modafferi down onto the canvas at the end of the round after getting caught with a big overhand from Modafferi.