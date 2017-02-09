The ‘It Me’ Podcast: Fanhood, Fantasy Sports, And Comfort TV With NASCAR Driver Ty Dillon

02.09.17

Long time listeners of the ‘it me’ podcast know there are a few themes that keep coming up whenever we get into deep discussions. Sports aren’t as important as we think they are, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is great escape TV, Robby loves Vegas, and athletes are people first.

It’s something we think about every time we approach an interview, a story, or even watch a game. And it’s always nice when athletes let us in to show us their human side. That’s why we were so excited to get the chance to bring Ty Dillon, driver of the NASCAR No. 13 car in this upcoming Monster Energy Cup Series, to basically just talk about life and the things he enjoys.

Come to find out, he’s as big a sports fan as we are, and a huge fantasy sports guy. We also discussed:

