Getty/Uproxx

The Buffalo Bills became a national laughingstock in the 1990s by losing four straight Super Bowls. That failure came with a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, running back, defensive end, head coach and owner all in the organization.

As that owner grew old and those players retired, the franchise fell into disarray. The Bills last made the playoffs in 2000, and have been searching for a new franchise quarterback for longer than that. In the midst of all that losing there’s been an immense amount of roster turnover, coaching changes and plenty of embarrassment. But little has happened that can compare to the franchise SNAFU this past Sunday.

Last week, the Bills became a national laughingstock once more when first-year head coach Sean McDermott benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie fifth-round draft pick Nate Peterman. The 5-4 Bills, in the second Wild Card position in a decidedly weak AFC, went with an unknown entity under center after Taylor struggled in a blowout loss at home against the Saints the week prior. McDermott framed the move as what’s best for the team, both in the short and long-term.

But the former was clearly not true. Peterman threw five first-half interceptions, was replaced by Taylor at the half, and Bills lost 47-27. It was a complete disaster that moved Buffalo to 5-5 and — while still In The Hunt — made them losers of three straight after a 5-2 start.

The Bills franchise have done some extremely dumb things in the nearly 18 years since they last made the playoffs, but there is truly no equivalent to just how badly Sean McDermott f*cked up by starting Nate Peterman over Tyrod Taylor.

Trust me, I’ve lived most of it twice at this point thanks to a podcast project I’ve been working on. Buffalo has had some pretty uninspiring quarterback controversies before, but none intentionally manufactured by a rookie head coach that spectacularly backfired to the point that Taylor was named the starter again on Wednesday.

There have been potential saviors before. Former Packers backup Brian Brohm improbably got tryout games in consecutive seasons in 2009 and 2010. Both were disasters, but neither were the worst quarterback performance since the merger. And those tryouts came after the season was all but over — Week 15 in 2009 and Week 17 the following year.

No NFL coach has hucked a shot at the playoffs into a dumpster because he believes a quarterback from Pitt is the future of the franchise. And what’s so frustrating about the move for many fans is that the Drought — capital “D” — hangs over everything the Buffalo Bills do. It’s something that McDermott and those currently running things at One Bills Drive seem unable to fully grasp. No one in charge has been around nearly as long as the fans who have suffered through it all.