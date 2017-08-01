Tyron Woodley Threatens To ‘Leak Some Sh*t’ If Dana White Doesn’t Apologize To Him

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
08.01.17

UFC 214 was a pretty amazing event, with great fights through the prelims right up to the exciting and dramatic rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. But one fight that didn’t set the world on fire was the Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia welterweight title fight. That one lasted the full 25 minutes, at least 18 of which had the entire Honda Center booing their lungs out, performing the wave, and waving their cell phones around.

Afterwards, outspoken UFC president Dana White tore Woodley a new one during the post-fight press conference, taking a big money fight with GSP away from the welterweight champ and accusing Tyron of not wanting to take any risks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSdana whiteMMATYRON WOODLEYUFCufc 214

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP