UFC 214 was a pretty amazing event, with great fights through the prelims right up to the exciting and dramatic rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. But one fight that didn’t set the world on fire was the Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia welterweight title fight. That one lasted the full 25 minutes, at least 18 of which had the entire Honda Center booing their lungs out, performing the wave, and waving their cell phones around.

Afterwards, outspoken UFC president Dana White tore Woodley a new one during the post-fight press conference, taking a big money fight with GSP away from the welterweight champ and accusing Tyron of not wanting to take any risks.