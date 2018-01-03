Getty Image

UCF was the best story in college football this season. The Knights went from 0-12 last year to 13-0 this season, which included winning the American Athletic Conference and a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Additionally, UCF is the only undefeated team in FBS. While head coach Scott Frost has left to take the same position at his alma mater, it was still a year that no one in Orlando will ever forget.

This is because UCF is, unofficially, the 2018 college football national champions. You might be thinking that’s a bit absurd because the College Football Playoff title game is next Monday and features an all-SEC matchup of Alabama and Georgia, but the Knights do not care.

The school has declared themselves the champions, and are doing what they can to let the world know that they view themselves as the champs.

If you thought that was over the top, wait until you see how the university actually plans on celebrating their self-declared achievement.