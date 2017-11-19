UCLA Has Decided To Part Ways With Jim Mora After Six Years

#College Football
11.19.17 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Jim Mora’s tenure at the helm of UCLA came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as the school announced that it has decided to part ways with its head football coach. The news was announced one day after UCLA lost to USC and fell to 5-6 on the season.

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero wrote in a statement that while Mora helped “reestablish our football program” and was successful during his first four years at the helm, “the past two seasons have not met expectations.” UCLA went 37-16 over Mora’s first four years in charge and finished in the top-3 of the Pac-12 South each season.

However, over the last two years, the Bruins have cratered, going 9-14 with a 5-12 mark in conference play. It has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, as evidenced by the fact that the Bruins are currently 120th in the nation in scoring defense this season.

There is no word on who will coach the Bruins for their regular season finale against Cal on Nov. 24, but it is a big game for the team, as they will become bowl eligible with a win. Additionally, the school announced that a four-person search committee featuring Guerrero and former UCLA star Troy Aikman will be tasked with trying to figure out who will be the next head coach in Los Angeles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLJIM MORAUCLA BRUINS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP