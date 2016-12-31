Watch Ronda Rousey Lose Her Comeback Fight In Shocking Fashion

Ronda Rousey just couldn’t handle the reach and power of Amanda Nunes in her big comback fight at UFC 207, losing in the first round to the Brazilian champion. Rousey was never able to get any momentum in the fight … as soon as things started, Nunes started firing long straight rights over the top that staggered Ronda repeatedly. Searching desperately for the clinch, Ronda just couldn’t lock anything up, and Amanda was able to capitalize with power shots that left Ronda stunned and the ref stepping in to save her from more damage just 48 seconds into the first round.
There were a lot of questions regarding Ronda Rousey’s mindset leading into this fight. Not only did she lose her last fight in devastating fashion to Holly Holm via headkick, she disappeared from the spotlight following that for over a year. Many fighters in her division openly wondered whether Rousey would ever come back, and Rousey’s silence only added to the perception that she wasn’t all that interested in returning to the Octagon and re-establishing herself at the top of the sport.
0 head movement
How do you take a year off, get it in your contract that you don’t have to do media, and come out looking that bad?
Flat-footed and with absolutely no game plan.
That was immediately what I asked while the incredibly fight (if you want to call it that) was unfolding. There were videos last that showed how poor her boxing form was which was baffling since her team mentioned how much she came along in that areas.
But to lose in this kinda of capacity (without at least shaking your opponent’s hand afterward) probably spells an indefinite break to her career which for the UFC….eessh!!!
Hopefully we can ease up on all the Rousey news now.
Come on guys she’s still obviously the goat