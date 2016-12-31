UFC 207 Results And Highlights From Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Event

USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to our live UFC 207 results post, your one stop shop to find out how all the fights went on tonight’s huge Ronda Rousey comeback event. We’ll be updating this post after every fight on the main card with results and all the highlights. So don’t forget to refresh this page over the course of the night for even more content from the show. Ronda Rousey is expected to hit the cage around midnight EST.

Amanda Nunes defeats Ronda Rousey via TKO in Round 1 (0:48)

Cody Garbrandt defeats Dominick Cruz via decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-47)