UFC 207 Results And Highlights From Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Event

Welcome to our live UFC 207 results post, your one stop shop to find out how all the fights went on tonight’s huge Ronda Rousey comeback event. We’ll be updating this post after every fight on the main card with results and all the highlights. So don’t forget to refresh this page over the course of the night for even more content from the show. Ronda Rousey is expected to hit the cage around midnight EST.
Amanda Nunes defeats Ronda Rousey via TKO in Round 1 (0:48)
Cody Garbrandt defeats Dominick Cruz via decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-47)
Well that was crap
I thought the last three fights were all great. Decent PPV imo
No yeah the other fights were good. I meant Rousey was crap
but she looked so ripped?
Rousey needs to schedule an appointment with her financial advisor/retirement planner
She made $3 mil for the fight. I’m pretty sure she’s gonna be ok.
It’s not just about what you take in, it’s what goes out that is equally important. Retiring and supporting yourself for 30+ years requires effective planning, even with $3M