UFC 207 Results And Highlights From Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Event

Welcome to our live UFC 207 results post, your one stop shop to find out how all the fights went on tonight’s huge Ronda Rousey comeback event. We’ll be updating this post after every fight on the main card with results and all the highlights. So don’t forget to refresh this page over the course of the night for even more content from the show. Ronda Rousey is expected to hit the cage around midnight EST.
Dong Hyun Kim defeats Tarec Saffiedine via split decision (30-27 Saffiedine, 29-28 Kim, 29-28 Kim)
Ray Borg defeats Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Prelim Results:
Neil Magny defeats Johny Hendricks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Antonio Carlos Junior defeats Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Alex Garcia defeats Mike Pyle via KO (punch) in Round 1 (3:34)
