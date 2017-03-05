Top 5 UFC Fights

All The Results, Highlights, And Finishes From UFC 209: Woodley Vs. Thompson

03.04.17

Welcome to our UFC 209 highlights and results post. We’ll be updating this page all through the night as the action rolls from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the highly anticipated interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nuramgomedov was unfortunately cancelled last second, there’s still a lot of great fights including Mark Hunt versus Alistair Overeem and a welterweight title fight between champ Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

So let’s get to the results, and just another reminder to refresh the page to get up to date results on all the pay-per-view fights as they happen.

Full Results

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson
Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur
Rashad Evans vs. Dan Kelly
Cynthia Calvillo defeats Amanda Cooper via Submission (rear naked choke) at 3:19 of round 1

Alistair Overeem defeats Mark Hunt via KO (knees) at 1:44 of round 3

Marcin Tybura defeats Luis Henrique via TKO (punches) at 3:46 of round 3

Darren Elkins defeats Mirsad Bektic via KO (punches and head kick) at 3:19 of round 3

