It Looks Like The UFC Doesn’t Know What Championship Is Being Defended This Weekend

04.05.17 29 mins ago

Daniel Cormier is defending his UFC light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210, but according to the UFC, we’re getting a heavyweight championship matchup. Someone call Stipe Miocic. He can’t be happy about this. Maybe the WME-IMG production crew is at fault? This seems like something that happens when you lay off over 15% of a company’s workforce in one fell swoop.

Here’s the fight week faceoff where the bungle becomes painfully clear, and Cormier doesn’t look too pleased. Maybe it’s the weight cut, maybe it’s the fact that UFC fans don’t like him, or that he’s fighting an absolute killer and his own company doesn’t even know what championship to put on the banner. Poor Cormier.

