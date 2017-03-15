Getty Image

Hot off a first round knockout over Vitor Belfort, 25-year-old TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum called out another Brazilian legend Saturday night — Anderson Silva. It seems like Gastelum, the former top-5 welterweight whose issues making 170 forced him back up to middleweight (where he’s undefeated), isn’t going to end his legend-killer tour anytime soon. Silva agreed to the match almost immediately, and now we have a fight in Brazil at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway. It’s a solid co-main if there ever was one.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on one of the best, young UFC fighters on the roster, Gastelum retired Tim Kennedy back at UFC 206 and defeated former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks at UFC 200. Now, his sights are on the 42-year-old GOAT who was probably giddy to answer the call.