Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

41-Year-Old Anderson Silva Will Face Up-And-Coming Killer Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 212

#MMA #UFC
03.14.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Hot off a first round knockout over Vitor Belfort, 25-year-old TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum called out another Brazilian legend Saturday night — Anderson Silva. It seems like Gastelum, the former top-5 welterweight whose issues making 170 forced him back up to middleweight (where he’s undefeated), isn’t going to end his legend-killer tour anytime soon. Silva agreed to the match almost immediately, and now we have a fight in Brazil at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway. It’s a solid co-main if there ever was one.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on one of the best, young UFC fighters on the roster, Gastelum retired Tim Kennedy back at UFC 206 and defeated former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks at UFC 200. Now, his sights are on the 42-year-old GOAT who was probably giddy to answer the call.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSANDERSON SILVAMMAUFC
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 14 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP