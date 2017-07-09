Full Results And The Best Highlights From UFC 213: Whittaker Becomes The First Australian UFC Champion

#UFC
07.09.17 24 mins ago

UFC

After losing the main event between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title due to mysterious circumstances (or mysterious illnesses), UFC 213 trudged on with some awesome action and crowned a middleweight interim champion. Michael Bisping has his hands full with Robert Whittaker, the UFC’s first Australian champion, staring him down.

Main Card

-Robert Whittaker def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision.

This fight came down to the fifth round of an absolutely brutally close fight. Check out the full recap here.

– Alistair Overeem def. Fabrício Werdum via majority decision

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSUFCufc 213

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP