UFC

After losing the main event between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title due to mysterious circumstances (or mysterious illnesses), UFC 213 trudged on with some awesome action and crowned a middleweight interim champion. Michael Bisping has his hands full with Robert Whittaker, the UFC’s first Australian champion, staring him down.

Main Card

-Robert Whittaker def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision.

This fight came down to the fifth round of an absolutely brutally close fight. Check out the full recap here.

– Alistair Overeem def. Fabrício Werdum via majority decision