A year ago, the UFC middleweight division was thrown into total flux when Michael Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold on just days of notice to win the middleweight title. Bisping defended his belt against the somewhat deserving Dan Henderson in his retirement fight, but since then has gone dark, recovering from injuries and waiting for a fight with GSP. It didn’t sit well with fans.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero have been tearing through the elite middleweight ranks. They’ve decimated what is the deepest division in the UFC, and absolutely deserve to be fighting for the interim title. Hell, you could say this is for the real title, because few would call Bisping the favorite in a fight with either of these monsters. Just look at Romero staring down Bisping before the fight began:

And it wasn’t just the title on the line. If Yoel Romero won, he would become the first Cuban champ in UFC history. Whittaker would become the first Australian champ. A lot was on the line and in the end Robert Whittaker just barely took gold.

The first round was typical of Romero — he would bounce around and float like a heavenly tank, but Whittaker was defending the stiff takedowns. Towards the end of the first though, Whittaker seemed to start limping and it was pointed out that the top of his foot was bleeding. Both men were picking their spots and clashing like two dump trucks playing chicken.