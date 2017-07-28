Daniel Cormier Plans To Beat Jon Jones Twice, Then Give Him The Belt

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UFC 214 finally goes down Saturday July 29th and with it the long awaited rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, which has been two years in the making due to injuries, scandals, and suspensions. Over that time, both Jones and Cormier have talked a lot of trash about each other, and its clear that some of those attacks have hurt their feelings. Cormier has been talking up the theory that Jon has been on steroids for the majority of his UFC career, something that clearly irks Jones.

Meanwhile, Jones has been calling Cormier a paper champion who never deserved to hold the light heavyweight title. Cormier has tried to make light of that talk, but it’s clear it bugs him. So much so that he’s got an elaborate plan to punish Jones for it. He intends to beat Jon twice and then leave the division, handing Jon the belt back so he can feel what it’s like being called a fake champ.

“That’s what’s going to happen after the third fight,” Cormier said during a recent media scrum. “I’m going to say ‘Here, this is his. I want him to be the champion right now.’ So all the people that said they gave me a title, I will literally give him the title and say, ‘You’re the champ now, deal with this s**t.”