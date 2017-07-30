It was supposed to be a cakewalk for British light heavyweight slugger Jimi Manuwa in his fight against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 214. But as we’ve learned again and again, there’s no such thing as an easy fight. After a quick tie up that brought the two fighters up against the cage, Volkan Oezdemir stunned his opponent in the clinch with a big left hand and then dropped him to the canvas with a straight right, bouncing Manuwa’s head off the canvas to end things just 22 seconds into the fight.

It was a stunning defeat for Jimi Manuwa, who was considered the backup plan in case anything happened to either fighter in the Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier main event. Manuwa had also been making a lot of noise talking about a fight with former British heavyweight champion David Haye. We imagine those plans are now scrapped.

As for Oezdemir, the Swiss fighter is now 3-0 in the UFC despite being a heavy underdog coming into every fight he’s been in. He used his victory speech time with Joe Rogan to call out the winner of Cormier vs. Jones, but we imagine a title eliminator against Alexander Gustafsson is just as likely.