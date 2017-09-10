Amanda Nunes Defends Her UFC Title Against Valentina Shevchenko With A Frustrating Split-Decision

#MMA #UFC
09.10.17 45 mins ago

UFC

After dropping out of their UFC 213 fight the day of, Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes became upped the bitterness levels of their feud. Nunes had to push back her second title defense after destroying Ronda Rousey last year, and Shevchenko was denied her chance at proving that her UFC 196 loss to Nunes was a fluke, setting up the trilogy.

Shevchenko has been on a warpath since that loss, defeating former champ Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena as Nunes racked up wins against Miesha Tate and of course, Ronda. Both of these ladies ruled their division, and now it’s clear that Nunes is absolutely queen, even if Nunes’ split-decision win wasn’t that impressive.

Hopefully, this isn’t the new Nunes, who fights overly-cautious now that she has the belt.

Surprisingly, Nunes (the female Vitor Belfort) didn’t come out guns a blazin’ in round 1 and took her time by picking apart the lead leg of Shevchenko. This highlight sums it up (nothing much was going on).

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFCufc 215

