Dana White And UFC Fans Are Disgusted By One Of The Scariest Non-Stoppages In MMA History

#MMA #UFC
09.09.17 49 mins ago

It’s said time and time again that the referee is in the cage to protect the fighters, but when the referee doesn’t do his job, things can go terribly wrong. We saw that tonight at UFC 215, when Edmonton referee Kyle Gardner saw UFC fighter Gavin Tucker go out multiple times, then squirm back into consciousness only to take more damage. The fight could’ve been stopped on various brutal occasions, but for some reason, Tucker’s corner and the ref thought it was fine that he kept taking damage to his rapidly-swelling face for 15 minutes.

For some reason, the fight went to the judges, and now the Edmonton commission, the same Athletic Commission that oversaw the fight that led to the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague.

Tucker was getting dropped early and often by his opponent Rick Glenn, but the fight continued on, even with the damage (which would likely have stopped the fight just about anywhere else) accumulating around his jaw and orbital. It was clearly becoming an issue, and yet, well into the third round they went, with Glenn beating Tucker without any fighting back.

Most terrible of all, Tucker’s girlfriend was in the stands, crying, watching the beating that seemingly would not stop until her boyfriend was unconscious or the bell rang.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSdana whiteMMAUFC

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP