Dana White Says A Conor McGregor Vs. Tony Ferguson Fight ‘Has To Happen,’ But Does It?

10.08.17 18 mins ago

UFC 216 went down on Saturday night and featured an exciting battle for the interim lightweight championship between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee (see the finish here). Ferguson has been questing for that gold for quite a while now, putting together a 10 fight win streat — the longest in UFC lightweight history. And now he has the belt … but it’s an interim title, an asterisks at best or false at worst in the eyes of fans.

If he wants a chance to win the real belt, he’ll have to get it through lightweight champ Conor McGregor. Unfortunately for him, McGregor is a unique figure in the UFC landscape who calls his own shots and picks his own opponents. He and his coaches have been talking about a third fight with Nate Diaz next, not a unification bout against Ferguson.

“Nobody’s talked about Diaz,” UFC president Dana White said after UFC 216. “Diaz has never been talked about. That’s internet bulls**t. Tony’s the interim champion, Conor’s the champion, that’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the fight that has to happen, it doesn’t ‘make sense,’ it’s the fight that has to happen.”

