Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It sounds like UFC 216 headliner Tony Ferguson has mixed feelings about fighting this Saturday in Las Vegas following the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Ferguson is set to face Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title again, but it will be in the shadow of this horrible tragedy.

To make things worse, Ferguson revealed to MMA Fighting that his family was planning on being at the Route 91 festival on the night of the shooting, which is something that must mess with your mind.

“They were going to go to the festival. My wife had a gut feeling, she was like no we’re [not] gonna go,” he said. “So it’s a crazy one but my wife, she has a gut feeling and when she had a gut feeling for me to go to Big Bear to go and train and get out of the media and stuff, that was the smartest thing we could have did.

“My family had just got out of church. My wife and her parents and my son, they love music and when they got done with church they were going to head over there to the fair. And I was just getting done with recovery at Complete Wellness here in Las Vegas, and I was on my way to go get food … and my wife tells me don’t come back, and my brother-in-law hits me saying that he heard all this stuff and they had multiple people and it was crazy just a plethora of thoughts.”