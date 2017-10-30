Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This story of UFC in NYC begins in 2016. After years of intense lobbying by UFC, mixed martial arts is finally legal in New York. The fight promotion celebrated at Madison Square Garden with UFC 205, which saw Conor McGregor become the only man to ever hold two titles at once in UFC history. Now, history is set to be made again November 4th at UFC 217 with the return of Canadian superstar Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre is coming back to the sport after a four-year hiatus which saw him relinquish the welterweight title that he defended successfully nine times, the most in that division’s history. As if stepping in again after so long to contend for a belt wasn’t challenging enough, he’s also moving up from welterweight to take on the extremely tough and significantly bigger middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Check out the video above and follow along as we chronicle Georges St-Pierre’s rise from an up-and-coming contender from the suburbs of Montreal to one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. But being one of the greats isn’t enough for St-Pierre, who is looking to re-establish his claim as the absolute best in the world. Will we see the same GSP at UFC 217 who dominated his weight class for almost eight years, or will Michael Bisping be able to put the former champ away and add another defeated legend to his resume?