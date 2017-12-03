A Clever Pirate Pretends He’s Playing A UFC Game As He Secretly Broadcasts UFC 218

#MMA #UFC
12.03.17 57 mins ago

It’s a battle as old as the UFC — pirates versus PPV broadcasters. Laws can be passed, websites can be shut down, but those that want to illegally broadcast the latest and greatest UFC fight will always find a way. About 25 years ago, it was sketchy cable boxes, now it’s a dude pretending to play a UFC game while he broadcasts UFC 218. Unlike so many pirates, this dude gets points for being clever.

Look at him, holding his controller up and getting into the action so much that he shifts back and forth in his seat to really, really sell the fact that this is not an illegal stream that can garner fines and have his whole operation shut down. He even raises his controller up to his neck to stress the fact that he’s damn into this game right now, this digital war between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who might be overpowered. After what Holloway did to Aldo last night, the developers may have to look to re-tune his move set. It is what it is.

I wonder what his reaction was like when Francis Ngannou nearly decapitated Alistair Overeem with a single punch?

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP