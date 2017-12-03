Alistair Overeem has been at the top of the heavyweight pack for years now, hovering just short of a UFC title. So it tells you a lot that up and comer Francis Ngannou came into his fight with Overeem at UFC 218 a solid betting favorite over the former K-1 and Strikeforce champion. Many saw the fight as a potential changing of the guards, with Ngannou being groomed by the UFC for potential stardom. At 10-1 with a 5-0 record in the UFC, he certainly seemed poised for it.

And with a massive uppercut knockout just over a minute into the fight, you could definitely say Ngannou has arrived.