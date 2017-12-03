Francis Ngannou Hit Alistair Overeem So Hard He Was Unconscious For Several Scary Minutes At UFC 218

#MMA #UFC
12.03.17 32 mins ago

Alistair Overeem has been at the top of the heavyweight pack for years now, hovering just short of a UFC title. So it tells you a lot that up and comer Francis Ngannou came into his fight with Overeem at UFC 218 a solid betting favorite over the former K-1 and Strikeforce champion. Many saw the fight as a potential changing of the guards, with Ngannou being groomed by the UFC for potential stardom. At 10-1 with a 5-0 record in the UFC, he certainly seemed poised for it.

And with a massive uppercut knockout just over a minute into the fight, you could definitely say Ngannou has arrived.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSALISTAIR OVEREEMfrancis ngannouMMAUFCufc 218

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP