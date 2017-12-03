UFC 218 was originally set to feature champ Max Holloway defending his featherweight belt against perenial challenger Frankie Edgar. But the UFC is nothing if not unpredictable, and Edgar was pulled from the card three weeks before the event after breaking his orbital bone in training. Stepping up to replace him was Jose Aldo, the greatest featherweight champ the UFC ever had and the man Holloway won the belt off of. While it’s a bit soon for a rematch, you can’t complain too much because both guys are absolute killers.

In the end, it was Max Holloway who came away with the win in a similar fashion to their first meeting. Aldo held his own but tired out in the third, and Holloway swarmed him with volume shots, hitting him from post to post until Jose pulled guard to try and escape the endless parade of punches. From there Holloway rained down with strikes until the referee stopped things with just 9 seconds to go in the third.