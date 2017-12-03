Getty Image

It’s been a month since the UFC put on the best show of the year and easily one of its best shows ever when Georges St-Pierre returned to win the middleweight title from Michael Bisping. In that time, we’ve seen a few good shows, a few bad shows, and a new women’s 125-pound champ crowned, but this was the big one, even with Frankie Edgar dropping out — Jose Aldo is coming for his revenge. Alistair Overeem wants to prove that he’s still a top heavyweight with his eyes on another title shot against the scarily-powerful Francis Ngannou. Sergio Pettis is making the jump to the elite if he beats Henry Cejudo, and what could be one of the barn burners of the year, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje, graced our eyeballs.

In the end, UFC 218 was the best card since UFC 217. We got a little of everything.

Main Card

-Max Holloway def. José Aldo via TKO (round 3). Holloway defeats Jose Aldo once again to retain his featherweight title. Here’s the full look at the exciting battle.

-Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem via KO (round 1). This was horrifying.

-Henry Cejudo def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision

-Eddie Alvarez def. Justin Gaethje via knee KO (round 3): This one was a fight for the ages, and lived up to expectations. Check out the replays here.

-Tecia Torres def. Michelle Waterson via unanimous decision