It’s been over a year since the last time Dagestan’s Khabib Nurmagomedov made it into the UFC cage to fight, which is a damn shame considering how impressive he’s looked in his last couple of bouts. But Khabib is just one of those fighters that can’t seem to stay healthy. Injuries kept him out of the Octagon from 2014 to 2016, and then a botched weight cut in March at UFC 209 killed his shot at the UFC interim lightweight belt and killed chances of a fight with Conor McGregor.

Khabib spent the next several months under doctor’s supervision due to the damage the cut did to his body, which certainly killed the momentum he had following his higlight reel beatdown of Michael Johnson in his last fight. But that didn’t stop him from dominating Edson Barboza during their UFC 219 fight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning via decision with 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24 scorecards. That just tells you how one-sided of a beating he unleashed that all three judges threw out multiple 10-8 rounds.