Khabib Nurmagomedov Mauls Edson Barboza At UFC 219 And Dismisses Conor McGregor

#MMA #UFC
12.31.17 2 hours ago

It’s been over a year since the last time Dagestan’s Khabib Nurmagomedov made it into the UFC cage to fight, which is a damn shame considering how impressive he’s looked in his last couple of bouts. But Khabib is just one of those fighters that can’t seem to stay healthy. Injuries kept him out of the Octagon from 2014 to 2016, and then a botched weight cut in March at UFC 209 killed his shot at the UFC interim lightweight belt and killed chances of a fight with Conor McGregor.

Khabib spent the next several months under doctor’s supervision due to the damage the cut did to his body, which certainly killed the momentum he had following his higlight reel beatdown of Michael Johnson in his last fight. But that didn’t stop him from dominating Edson Barboza during their UFC 219 fight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning via decision with 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24 scorecards. That just tells you how one-sided of a beating he unleashed that all three judges threw out multiple 10-8 rounds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSKHABIB NURMAGOMEDOVMMAUFCUFC 219

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP