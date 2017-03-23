Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

BJ Penn Returns (Again) To Face Dennis Siver At UFC Fight Night 112 And The Internet Is Baffled

#MMA #UFC
03.22.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Considering BJ Penn’s disastrous return to the Octagon against Yair Rodriguez after a three-year retirement, one would think the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion would realize that his time has passed. He has nothing to prove, and what’s the benefit of coming back for “one more fight” (something Penn has done about three times at this point). Maybe BJ doesn’t want to end his illustrious career on a four-fight losing skid. That’s the only explanation because now MMA Junkie is reporting that Baby Jay will make the cut to 145 pounds once again, this time to take on Denis Siver in Oklahoma City in June.

The MMA community is confused. But confusion is the usual emotion elicited by BJ over the last half-decade or so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSBJ PENNMMAUFC
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP