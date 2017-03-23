Getty Image

Considering BJ Penn’s disastrous return to the Octagon against Yair Rodriguez after a three-year retirement, one would think the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion would realize that his time has passed. He has nothing to prove, and what’s the benefit of coming back for “one more fight” (something Penn has done about three times at this point). Maybe BJ doesn’t want to end his illustrious career on a four-fight losing skid. That’s the only explanation because now MMA Junkie is reporting that Baby Jay will make the cut to 145 pounds once again, this time to take on Denis Siver in Oklahoma City in June.

The MMA community is confused. But confusion is the usual emotion elicited by BJ over the last half-decade or so.

Ummm I thought BJ retired. https://t.co/rFd0MDH44P — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 23, 2017