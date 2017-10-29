Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UFC Sao Paulo saw welterweight Colby Covington thrash perennial contender Demian Maia in a battle that left both men bloody, but with Covington victorious and possibly next in line for a title shot. But before he gets his next fight, it seems like a few thousand Brazilians want a shot at him first.

Throughout fight week, Covington said he was showered with slurs, water bottles, and spit as he prepared to take on Maia. After he wrapped up destroying the Brazilian hero, he made his feelings to the Sao Paulo fans clear in his post-fight interview, calling their country a “dump” then referred to the fans themselves as “dirty animals.” This led to Covington having to be ushered from the Octagon to an undisclosed location as beer bottles rained down.

After the show, Covington explained his week of hell and the aftermath of his comments to MMA Junkie:

“I don’t walk back anything I said because I don’t think I said anything that offensive. Look at the stuff they’re saying to me all week, the stuff in the walkout. They’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re a (expletive). You’re going to die. You’re a (expletive). You’re this.’ Homophobic slurs. All these different super-nasty remarks. Where’s the double standard at? “They can say these things, but I say, ‘Oh, the place is a dump’ and ‘they’re filthy animals’ just as a game? This is a game to me. I’m just having fun with it. I’m just trying to promote and make it fun for the fans. How am I taking criticism from that? Look at what they’re saying to me. Stop having a double standard.”

His “formal apology” on Twitter stoked the fires further: