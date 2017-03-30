Building A Supercard Entirely Out Of Boxer Vs. MMA Fighter Matchups

Getty Image

Rumor has it Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is all but a done deal. After months of back and forth, MMA’s most popular fighter and one of the greatest boxers who ever lived may finally step in the ring together. It’s an unprecedented marriage of boxing and MMA after years of being at odds with each other, but McGregor vs. Mayweather isn’t the only boxing vs. MMA matchup that can be made. Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. have been flirting with a fight for years. Now, there’s no reason to keep them from fighting. So what if they were on the same card? How would that play out?

In this hypothetical megacard, we look at McGregor vs. Mayweather and the boxing vs. MMA fights that could go down in easily the biggest event in combat sports history.

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Getty Image

We’ve all been following the incessant back and forth between McGregor and Mayweather over the last few years. Now, the Irish would invade Las Vegas in this would-be main event. These two would headline the star-studded crew of fighters as the ultimate test of whether MMA fighters could ever stand with pro boxers. And it would be bolstered by a ridiculous amount of hype, trash talk and Instagram posts full of bling.

As far as the fight goes, Conor McGregor has monster power, but Floyd Mayweather, even at the age of 40, would be a slippery force to be reckoned with. Nate Diaz, a man who knows Conor McGregor better than anyone in combat, said Mystic Mac would have a puncher’s chance in the first few rounds against Mayweather, but most of the combat sports world is counting McGregor out. Like they have many times before. Could McGregor do what no boxer has done before? That’s a PPV selling question.

But it gets better.

The co-main: Roy Jones Jr. Vs. Anderson Silva

Getty Image

If you thought Mcgregor and Mayweather have been going back and forth for way too long, add on about five years and you’ve got the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anderson Silva matchup. Silva and Jones have been talking about this fight since 2008, when Silva kicked it all off with the following:

“After my contract with the UFC is finished, I will set up the fight with Jones Jr. The fight has already been permitted by Jones himself.”

We know both of these men are well past their prime. Jones is 48 years old, and Silva is 41, but that wouldn’t make this dream matchup any less intriguing. Silva has some of, if not the best striking in MMA history (including a 1-1 pro boxing record). While Jones is still out there, winning fights against much younger men. The best part? This fight is such a no-brainer it looks like it’s close to being made. This is the McGregor/Mayweather effect.

Jones Jr. tweeted this after meetings with the UFC brass back in February (what was he doing out there?) and he’s right — this fight, years in the making, would put McGregor/Mayweather over the top: